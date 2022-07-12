Mark J. Chaney, Sr., 90, of Bovina, Mississippi, passed away July 8, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Warren County where he served as Chancery Clerk from 1976-1984, state representative from 1972-1976, and as a member of the Warren County School Board prior to that.

As a state representative, Chaney worked to increase support for community college vocational-technical programs, to grant university status to Alcorn State University, to establish the University of Mississippi Dental School and the Mississippi State University Veterinary School. While serving on the Warren County School Board he was instrumental in obtaining the land where the Hinds Vicksburg-Warren Campus now sits.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Chaney graduated from Culkin Academy in Warren County, Hinds Community College and the University of Mississippi.

Mark’s civic activities include Hinds Alumni Association (president), Warren County Farm Bureau (president), the Vicksburg Lions Club (president), Mississippi Farm Bureau (director), the Mississippi 4-H Advisory Board and many others. In 2019 he was named Hinds Alumnus of the Year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Maude Chaney and his wife Kathryn Chaney. Mark is survived by his four sons: Judge M. James (Monnie) Chaney, Jr. of Vicksburg, David L. (Kay) Chaney, Sr. of Vicksburg, Dr. Martin V. (Teresa) Chaney of Vicksburg, Carl J. (Jinx) Chaney of Lakeland, Florida; one foster daughter, Bridget Foley Renfro of Santa Rosa, Florida; and thirteen grandchildren: Mark James Chaney III, Sarah Kathryn Chaney, David (Haley) Chaney, Jr., Ashley Chaney (Sam) Berryhill, Johnathan (Katie) Chaney, Lacey Chaney (Ryan) Lee, Logan Chaney (Evan) Garner, Liza Kate Chaney (Blake) Tidwell, Morgan Chaney (Ryan) Geary, Brent (Alexandra) Chaney, Maxcy Chaney, Katelyn Foley, and Elizabeth Foley; and 12 great-grandchildren; and his beloved companion Maxine Logue.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22 at Glenwood Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. A private burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Chaney III, David Chaney, Jr., Lt. Col. Sam Berryhill, Johnathan Chaney, Ryan Lee, Dr. Evan Garner, Blake Tidwell, Brent Chaney, Ryan Geary, and Charlie Mullen. Honorary pallbearers will be the Vicksburg Lions Club and the Adult 7 Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg and Hinds Community College.