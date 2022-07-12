Vicksburg Fire Department upgrading equipment, celebrates 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference

The Vicksburg Fire Department recently celebrated the 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference at the Vicksburg Convention Center in early June.

According to Craig Danczyk, VFD Fire Chief, there were 557 people in attendance representing fire departments across the state of Mississippi, and many firefighters and fire chiefs were honored for their services to their respective communities.

VFD also conducted entry-level firefighting testing with Courtney Reed, VFD Training Officer.

“Applicants participated in the physical agility portion of the test,” Danczyk said. “Which is open to anyone 18 or older that meets the minimum posted requirements.”

Danczyk started his career as a firefighter 27 years ago in 1995, and said it has been a rewarding and fulfilling occupation.

“This is a great opportunity to enter public safety as a Firefighter/EMT and serve the City of Vicksburg and Warren County,” Danczyk said. “VFD also offers many career advancement opportunities with both merit pay raises and promotional opportunities.”

The VFD also offers emergency medical technician and paramedic positions in its ambulance division.

In more good news, VFD received a notice for the brand new custom pumpers, fire trucks, assigned to Station 7 at Washington Street and Station 8 at Halls Ferry Park Road.

“Both of these trucks will have a 1,000 gallon water tank and some other cutting-edge features for tools and safety,” Danczyk said. “The cost of the two fire trucks with equipment was $1,107,114 and should have a useful life of 20 to 25 years.”

Follow VFD on Facebook at Vicksburg Fire Department for postings and announcements.