Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs hosting Third Term Q&A session

One year into his third term as the mayor of Vicksburg, George Flaggs Jr. is hosting a question-and-answer session at the Robert M. Walker Building on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the session is an opportunity for Vicksburg residents who would like to ask questions regarding the city of Vicksburg.

The meeting will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the City Hall Annex Board Room, 1415 Walnut St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“I invite all residents to attend this meeting on Wednesday to voice any concerns they may have regarding the city. My administration has always been transparent and accountable, and I look forward to speaking with our citizens one–on–one,” Flaggs said.

Those who cannot attend in person are asked to call the city of Vicksburg conference number with their questions at 601-801-3434, or questions can be sent via Facebook messenger on the City of Vicksburg Facebook page.