Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs hosting Third Term Q&A session

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

One year into his third term as the mayor of Vicksburg, George Flaggs Jr. is hosting a question-and-answer session at the Robert M. Walker Building on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the session is an opportunity for Vicksburg residents who would like to ask questions regarding the city of Vicksburg.

The meeting will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the City Hall Annex Board Room, 1415 Walnut St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

I invite all residents to attend this meeting on Wednesday to voice any concerns they may have regarding the city. My administration has always been transparent and accountable, and I look forward to speaking with our citizens oneonone, Flaggs said.

Those who cannot attend in person are asked to call the city of Vicksburg conference number with their questions at 601-801-3434, or questions can be sent via Facebook messenger on the City of Vicksburg Facebook page

More News

Vicksburg Fire Department upgrading equipment, celebrates 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference

Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park dedicate Lamar McMillin Civil War Library

Weekend storm brings light show, drops trees in Vicksburg

Vicksburg man arrested for firing into occupied vehicle; multiple thefts reported

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you paid $5 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...