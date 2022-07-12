Vicksburg Police Reports: Shots fired into residence, vehicles damaged in shooting

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Monday and Tuesday.

Shots fired into Elizabeth Circle residence

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle to a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Tuesday at 2:32 a.m.

The resident stated she was sitting in the living room and heard something hit her left living room window. Three bullet holes were found in the side of the house. The case is currently under investigation.

Vehicles shot in disturbance at McNutt House

Officers responded to a report of damage to a vehicle that occurred at the McNutt House in the 800 block of First East Street on Sunday.

The owner of the vehicle reported someone fired a weapon during a disturbance there and a bullet struck the front passenger door of her 2018 Infiniti QX60. The report was taken on Monday at 8:28 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.

Officers also responded to a residence on First East Street in reference to damage to a vehicle on Monday at 3:43 p.m.

The victim stated that on the night of Sunday, July 10, 2022, a bullet struck his 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was parked on Monroe Street when shots were fired during the disturbance at the McNutt House. There was a bullet hole in the front bumper. The case is currently under investigation.

Purse stolen and car window shattered

Officers responded to an address on Hills of the Valley in reference to an auto burglary On Tuesday at 3:25 a.m.

The complainant stated she heard her car alarm going off and spotted a black male sitting in her 2011 Nissan Altima. The front passenger window had been shattered.

A brown purse was missing from the vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.