GUEST COLUMN: Get fresh flowers at the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market

By Rebecca Sigh | Guest Columnist

Picture it: A homegrown tomato sandwich with a side of zucchini, squash, and corn casserole, maybe even a bowl of blueberries topped with some fresh honey, all plated beautifully and sitting at your dining room table.

What’s missing? A beautiful floral arrangement, of course. The Vicksburg Farmers’ Market is so excited to welcome Burnt Corn Farms to the market this weekend.

Flowers and produce go hand in hand at farmers’ markets. Just like the picture-perfect lunch described above, flowers, vegetables and berries help to balance everything out when it comes to gardening and farming.

There will be a variety of floral arrangements this Saturday at the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market, as well as a variety of produce. Are veggies not enough for your lunch? We will also have Honestly Beef joining us and preparing grilled burger patties on-site with their own farm-raised beef.

As this month goes on our market season begins to wind down. It feels like it just started but the time to begin planting for fall crops is nearing or already started. If you have not had an opportunity to visit the market, set your alarm and come see us before the summer season ends!

For more information on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com or call 601-634-4527 or follow us on Facebook @Vicksburg Farmers Market or Instagram @farmersmarketvicksburg.