Anne Conway Cashman Cole, 73, a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, died at her home Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Louis P. Cashman, Jr. Anne was a graduate of Saint Francis Xavier Academy. She earned a B.A. degree from The University of Mississippi and a Master’s degree from Mississippi State University.

She was an elementary school teacher for many years who loved her students dearly. Anywhere she went, her former students came up to her and told her she was always their favorite teacher. Anne served in the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, Hester Flowers Garden Club, the Sampler Antique Club, and on the board of the Warren County Children’s Shelter. She loved beautiful flowers; but her passion was shopping. Any kind of jewelry, stylish shoes and handbags, bright paper products, and rich fabrics topped her lists. Anne along with her husband Tom Cole travelled the world where Anne never met a stranger. She also loved playing bridge, bunco and tizzie with friends. She is survived by her beloved husband Tom and her feline children Willis Alan Cole and Bella Catherine Cole.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Louise, her dearest friend and her mentor in the art of shopping. Tom asks that memorials be given to: Warren County Children’s Shelter (P.O. Box 820174, Vicksburg, MS 39182), Vicksburg Warren Humane Society (6600 Hwy 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180), or Paws Rescue Group (6622 Oak Ridge Rd, Vicksburg, MS 39183).

A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Anne loved parties and birthdays. A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Duff Green Mansion.