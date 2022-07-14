Frances Harper, 95, of Brinkley, Arkansas, formerly of Vicksburg, Mississippi died July 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years John Harper. For 28 years she worked as medical technologist for the E.E.N.T. Clinic in Vicksburg. She was a devout member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. In 1986, the couple moved to Brinkley where they co-owned KBRI/KQMC radio station.

She is survived by three children, James (Peggy) Harper of Vicksburg, MS, Jeannette (Jack) Williams of Springfield, VA, and Marty Harper of Madison, MS. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jamie (Hardy) Pittman of Mississippi, Daryl (Daphne) Harper of Arkansas, Dan (Sarah) Williams of Maryland, and Kelly (Aaron) Krause of Virginia; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister Flora Jean Elledge of Cabot, AR.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 16 at First Baptist Church of Brinkley with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.

