Vivian E. Clark

Published 9:23 am Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Graveside services for Vivian E. Clark, 79,  who died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS will be held at 11 a.m.,  Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Hermanville Cemetery with Rev. Preston Allison officiating. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; masks must be worn at the funeral home and the cemetery and will not be provided.

 

