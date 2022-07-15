Jeffery “Jeff” Lawrence Lindigrin, age 61, of Rockwall, TX, passed away unexpectedly into the loving arms of his Savior on July 12, 2022. He was born June 28, 1961, in Jackson, MS, to Geraldine (Conn) Lindigrin and Joseph Franklin Lindigrin, Jr. Jeff moved from his beloved state of Mississippi to Dallas, Texas in the early 1980’s.

Jeff was a Christian, had an infectious smile, larger-than-life personality, kind heart and dearly loved his family. He was witty, fun-loving, and brought laughter to everyone around him. He was very creative and particularly enjoyed expressing his artistry through painting. Jeff loved to sing, and one of his greatest joys was singing in a church quartet in Clinton, MS during high-school and college. Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors ranching, hunting, playing sports and was a lifelong Mississippi State Bulldog fan.

His mother’s nickname for him his entire life was, “my little boy.” He was employed by Great Western Home Loans for 19 years as the VP of Happiness. Jeff was so proud of his eldest daughter, Lauren’s, academic accomplishments, and successful career. He was a great supporter of his daughter Mack’s basketball career and hardly ever missed a game or practice of hers. He even learned the sport of soccer to support Emily at her games. Jeff was a loving father, son, and brother; and will be missed deeply by those who loved him.

Jeff was preceded in death by his loving father, Joseph Lindigrin, with whom he shared a special bond. He is survived by daughters: Lauren Fay and husband (Brendan) of Raleigh, NC. Mack Lindigrin and Emily Jones of Rockwall, TX; Mother: Geraldine Lindigrin; sister: Sherry Lindigrin both of Brandon, MS; beloved dog: Mable Maye Lindigrin (only dog he loved); and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home Vicksburg, MS. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.