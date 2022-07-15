Lottie Joyce Cadenhead Houston Smith passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was 90 years old. She was born in Vicksburg, Miss., on July 20, 1931.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Lisbony Cadenhead and Martha Irene Tucker; sisters, Margaret Irene Cotten Brown and Francis Janell McNeal; two husbands, Otis Aubrey Houston and Bob G. Smith; and a great-grandchild, Ava Joyce Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Lee “Jodie” Houston Johnson (David Anthony); grandchildren, Aubrey Joe Johnson (Alicia), Heather Ashley Hesselberg (Eric), Allie Joyce Derrick (Ian); six great-grandchildren, Oliver Tiberius Hesselberg, Charlotte Ann Johnson, Ryan Anthony Derrick, Cedric Anthony Johnson, Olivia Jolene Hesselberg and John Reed Derrick.

A Vicksburg native, Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Carr Central High School, affectionately known as the ’49ers.

Joyce devoted much of her life to serving as a “Pink Lady” at the Vicksburg Hospital, overseeing the award of a nursing scholarship each year.

She will be buried in Natchez. A memorial service will be held at a later date.