Qualifying dates for Vicksburg Warren School Board seats announced

Candidate Qualifying for Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee seats Districts 1 and 5 opens on Aug. 10 and has a deadline of Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

The seats are currently held by Bryan Pratt in District 1 and Sally Bullard in District 5. While Pratt said he would announce whether or not he’d run for reelection at a later date, Bullard said she will not run again.

“So after much consideration, I’ve decided not to run for re-election as a school board member,” Bullard said in a Friday announcement. “A lot of things went into play. My last child graduated from RCEC. I’ve always felt that board members should have someone in the district.

“But honestly the main reason, these last three years have been emotionally draining, stressful and disheartening,” she added. “I was raised in Vicksburg. I saw a side of our community that I just don’t want to be a part of any longer. We have to be better. We have to be supportive. We can not allow politics to play into the children of our community and education.”

Bullard ended her statement by saying she hopes her successor will “understand the scope of the job and the expectations of the children in our district.”

For more information on qualifying for the upcoming VWSD School Board of Trustees elections, visit the Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or call or visit the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 601-636-3961, 2nd Floor, Warren County Courthouse.