Port Gibson man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

A Port Gibson man was arrested Friday morning following a traffic stop on U.S. 61 South in the Yokena community.

Warren County Deputy Sheriff Dusty Keyes stopped a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling northbound on the highway. The driver of the truck, Darius Moore, 27 of Port Gibson, had in his possession several grams of methamphetamine.

Moore was charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a $2,500 bond, returnable to the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury.