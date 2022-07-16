Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for felon-in-possession of a firearm

Published 2:33 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Two men were arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in separate incidents on July 12 and charged as felons in possession of firearms.

Redwood man arrested during traffic stop

Just after midnight on July 12, Deputy Sheriff David Culbertson made a stop on U.S. 61 North, just north of Vicksburg city limits.

Culbertson stopped a Nissan Altima driven by Cody Alan Butts, 30 of Redwood, who was found to be in possession of a .357 magnum revolver, according to sheriff’s reports.

A routine records check showed that Butts was a convicted felon. He was arrested and is currently being held in the Warren County Jail on a $5,000 bond, returnable to the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury.

 

Vicksburg man arrested for domestic violence, possession of firearm

A couple of hours later that morning, just after 2 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Abraham Drive.

Deputies arrested D’Vonte Amir King, 25 of Vicksburg,  for domestic violence. According to reports, King, a convicted felon, had a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

A routine records check also indicated that King was on probation with the U.S. Federal Court. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and felon in possession of a firearm and is currently housed at the Warren County Jail on a no-bond detainer U.S. Probation and Parole.

