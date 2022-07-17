Photo Gallery: 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Published 8:05 am Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Nearly 300 children in grades 1-12 attended the 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp Saturday at Vicksburg High School. The free camp was started in 2015 by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, after his interception in the final minute of Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle secured the franchise’s fourth NFL championship.

Butler, who has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in his eight-year NFL career, signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March. His youth football camp is one of the final big events on Vicksburg’s summer sports calendar.

