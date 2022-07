Ms. Clenton Tene Wilson passed away on July 14, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 74. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Joseph Brisco officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.