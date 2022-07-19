The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren County Golf Championship

The 2022 Warren County Golf Championship is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. The 36-hole stroke play tournament is open to all players. The cost is $150 per person and the deadline to register is Aug. 5 at noon.

The entry fee includes a practice round, a cart, and lunch, range balls, drinks and snacks both days of the tournament.

The tournament will be flighted after the first round, with trophies and merchandise awarded to the winners of each flight. There are separate divisions for men, women and seniors ages 50 and older.

To register or for more information, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek clubhouse.

Clear Creek Classic

The Clear Creek Golf Course Club Championship is scheduled for July 30 and 31, and is open to all current pass holders and frequent players — those who play 20 or more rounds a year on the course.

The 36-hole flighted tournament will include three divisions. The Regular division is for golfers ages 59 and under; the Senior division is for golfers ages 60-69; and the Super Senior division is for players 70 and older. The top five finishers in the Regular division and the winner of the Senior division will qualify for Clear Creek’s Warren County Cup team.

The entry fee is $50. For information or to register, visit the Clear Creek clubhouse or call 601-638-9395.

VWAA fall baseball

Registration is now open for the VWAA fall baseball league at Sports Force Parks. The four-week season runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 16, and includes six age divisions from teeball through 12U.

The registration deadline is Aug. 7. To register online, visit vwaabaseball.sportngin.com.

Run Baby Run 5K

The Center for Pregnancy Choices will hold the Run Baby run 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race will begin at the CPC at 1401 Adams St.

The registration fee is $35 for the 5K run or 5K race walk, and $15 for the 1-mile fun run. To register online, visit raceroster.com/events/2022/60324/run-baby-run-5k-for-life.

The CPC is a non-profit organization helping women and families facing unexpected pregnancies. Its services, including pregnancy tests and 3D ultrasounds, are free. The Run Baby Run 5K is a fundraiser for the organization.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2022 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 28 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. The cost is $100 per player, payable by cash or check only. No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should pre-register at Hinds’ athletics website and download a waiver form and bring it with them.

Players will need to bring their own equipment, cleats and baseball pants.

For more information, contact Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke via email josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.