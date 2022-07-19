Mrs. Louella Hinkle Norfort passed away on July 14, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 79. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Joe Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.