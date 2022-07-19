Willie Young

Published 9:46 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Young family announces the passing of their beloved Willie Young, in Detroit, Michigan on July 13, 2022, after a long illness. His parents Walter Young Sr. and Melvina Carson Young and sister Demetris Young- Baafi proceeded him in death. Willie leaves the following to celebrate his life, son Willie Thomas of Vicksburg, Mississippi,  and stepson Lawrence Davenport of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers Walter Young Jr.  of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and  Bernard Young of Fayetteville, Georgia; four, sisters, Earnestine Young of Detroit, Michigan, Joyce Young Calvin of Houston, Texas, Carolyn Young-Brown of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Alma Hilton of Chicago, Illinois; one aunt Dorothy Lee Carson of Vicksburg, Mississippi and a host of other family members and friends. Willie was a participant of the Wayne State University’s Body Bequest Program. He wanted to assist in the teaching and learning of Wayne State University’s medical school students.  Willie’s memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

