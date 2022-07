Charles Russell

Funeral services for Charles “Chick” Russell, 78, of Rolling Fork, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork, with the Rev. James Grey officiating. Burial will be at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. He died July 12, 2022, at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, Rolling Fork.