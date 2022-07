Funeral services for Delores Bernita Jefferies, 67, of Cary, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Mount Lula MB Church, Rolling Fork, with the Rev. Willie James Dorsey officiating. Burial will be at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 22, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. She died July 13, 2022, at Sharkey-Issaquena Nursing Home, Rolling Fork.