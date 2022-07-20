GUEST COLUMN: Summer Farmers’ Market winding down

By Rebecca Sigh | Guest Columnist

This Saturday will be the last market of the summer season.

The majority of our farming vendors have already pulled crops for the summer, and we are limited by the production at this point. This market will be more of a come and enjoy the last weekend. Since it is our last Saturday, please be aware that vendors are limited by their production and harvest yields. This means that they may sell out before the close of the market. Come early for the best experience.

As we come to an end, I always like to reflect on the market happenings for the summer.

Here is an overview of what the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market brought to the community:

We welcomed and supported 30 different vendors throughout the season. Some joined us weekly, others came as much as they were able to.

Over 500 pounds of tomatoes were sold throughout the summer.

We provided 50 hours of live music by local musicians.

We brought an estimated 5,500 customers downtown throughout the market season.

Also as we end the market, I like to think back on all the hard work the vendors put in to make this a spectacular market. This season was no different.

I often hear that so many wish we could provide more; I do too. But take a minute to reflect on what we do have. Take in the experience, just like the saying “The secret to having it all is knowing you already do.”

If you have ever been to the Farmers’ Market, you know we are one big family down there. The vendors are almost like neighbors — they help each other out, and they care about each other’s well-being and the success of their small businesses.

It’s about the local produce and locally crafted goods, but it’s also the local hospitality; meeting a new small business owner, allowing our community to show their talents, some you may have never had any idea about. I tell people all the time the vendors at the market are some of the hardest workers I know. They work all week long and then spend their Saturday mornings providing our community with local produce and crafted goods.

This weekend when you come make sure to tell them all a huge thank you for their dedication to our community.

For more information on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com or call 601-634-4527 or follow us on Facebook @Vicksburg Farmers Market or Instagram @farmersmarketvicksburg.