LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for the zinnia garden love

Dear Editor,

Kudos and thanks to the Ferris family; Joyce, Gene, Minor and Mack, as well as Mike Gatti, who so richly blessed our community with their time and resources of talent, hard work, gardening savvy, sweat equity and generosity to create the beautiful zinnia garden on the corner of Cherry and Grove.

What a glorious cacophony of color and beauty. It is truly a sight to behold.

All are invited to come and pick the flowers and spread the joy.

A word to the wise:

When the flower heads begin to droop, remove the stems and place flower heads in a paper bag, store them in a cool dry place and next summer, there will be plenty of seeds for your own zinnia gardens.

Zinnias are the gift that will keep on giving, summer after summer.

Thanks again to the Ferris family and Mike Gatti for blessing our community and making it more beautiful.

Sincerely,

Peggy Gouras

Vicksburg, Miss.