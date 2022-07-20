A Celebration of Life will be held for Shirley Burden Smith on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Zion Travelers M.B. Church. Mrs. Smith will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 4 to 6 p.m.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; George Smith and Geneva Burden McGowan; husband, Sylvester Smith, Sr.; daughter, Shanell Burden Stowers; grandchild, Aulden Clark; and three sisters, Darlene Wallace, Ola B. Valentine, and Annie B. Smith.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories: five sons, Alton Burden, Tommy ( Sharon) Ames, Channing (Latasha) Burden, Sylvester Smith, Jr., and Michael Smith; four daughters, Allison (Kedron) Guinn, Chantilly (Jamal) Washington, Ashley Burden, and Michelle Smith; three sisters, Sarah Rose Patel, Tamara Wallace, and Doreen Wallace; one brother, James Earl Wallace; her grandchildren, a host of family and friends, including the Burden, Byrd, Wallace and Smith Families.

Shirley Burden Smith transitioned peacefully on July 17, 2022, at the age of 67.