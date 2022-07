Funeral services for Thomas Farrar Hunley, 71, of Anguilla, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Christian Light MB Church, Anguilla, with Rev. Thomas Wicks officiating. Burial will be at Vicks Cemetery, Anguilla. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. He died July 13, 2022, at Merit Health River Region, Vicksburg.