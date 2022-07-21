Mr. Justin R. Selvy passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Claiborne County Mississippi as the result of a motor vehicle accident. He was 26.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Joe Brisco officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery (Halls Ferry Rd) under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.