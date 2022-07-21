Mr. Tommie Lee, Jr. passed away on July 19, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was 82.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church (8188 Halls Ferry Road) with Dr. General Bryant, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at New Zion Church Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.