USPS worker killed in Jackson identified as Vicksburg native

JACKSON — A U.S. Postal Service worker was killed in Jackson Thursday after a suspect involved in a police chase crashed into his truck.

The mail carrier was later identified as Brad Pennington, a Vicksburg native. Pennington was a 2008 graduate of Porters Chapel Academy, according to a Facebook post made by the school asking for prayers.

“Please be in prayer for the family and friends of Mr. Brad Pennington (class of 2008) who passed away today,” the post read. “May our God wrap his arms around his family and provide strength and comfort during this time.”

Other tributes flowed into social media following the news, with family members and friends remembering their lost loved one.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the mail carrier, later identified as Pennington, died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The chase involved Pearl police and ended in south Jackson, law enforcement officials said. A witness told WAPT-TV that a car chased by police struck the postal truck. The collision caused the truck to tip over.

Stewart said the mail carrier appears to have suffered blunt-force head trauma after being ejected from the truck.

The driver of the car was taken into custody, WLBT-TV reported.

A city spokesperson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Pearl police are expected to release information about the incident later Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.