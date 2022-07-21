Warren County Land Records July 11 to July 18

Published 3:49 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 11 to July 18.

 

Warranty Deeds

*Robert Joe Adams and Karen Barrentine Adams to Shermeaka Watson, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Caleb Joel Ashely and Samantha Nicole Ashley to Roy Velton Robinson Jr., Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Lloyd A. Boggan, Trustee, Ruby M. Boggan Trustee and The Boggan Family Trust to Joshua M. Calkins and Lisa M. Merrit, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Richard S. Crutcher and Jody L. Crutcher to Ronald J. Dyer and Mary Ann Dyer, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Jared Thames and Margaret Thames to Aaron L. Curry and Elyce D. Curry, Lot 22, Audubon Hills.

*Preston C. Darling and Ali Darling to Gabrielle Lewis Harvey and William Jared Harvey, Lots 58 and 59, Parkside Heights.

*Ernest Thomas Properties L.P to Keyes Property III, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*David M. Theobald, Stephen P. Theobald and Donald L. Theobald to Casey Patrick Griffith, Lot 3 and 4, Bazinsky Subdivision.

*Gary Rickles to Glen David Jones and Daphne Jones, Part of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Lot 13, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

*Jennifer L. Newton to Jeremy Jones and Macie Jones, Lot 25, Choctaw Boundary.

*Joseph A. Tarver to Jonathon Lee and Carley Keller, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 5, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Christian J. McGrath and Cynthia McGrath to Patrick Wallace, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 12 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Matthew B. Morgan and Mary Clay Morgan to Mike Windham and Jamie Windham, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Michael Anthony Roach Sr. and Melanie Roach to Christopher Martin Shackelford, Lot 60, Oak Park No. 1.

 

Deeds of Trust 

*Carlos Anderson and Nioshae Anderson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 36, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*Richard L. Tew and Lanell G. Tew to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 16, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

*Vincent J. Ragan and Iris Ragan to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lakesha Denise Brown to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 72, Signal Hill No. 3 Revised.

*Edward A. Peebles and Carolyn (J) Peebles to Cadence Bank, Lot 55, Shenandoah Valley No. 4.

*Joshua M. Calkins and Lisa M. Merritt to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Casey Patrick Griffith to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 3 and 4, Bazinsky Subdivision.

*Aaron L. Curry and Elyce D. Curry to RiverHills Bank, Lot 22, Audubon Hills.

*Aaron L. Curry and Elyce D. Curry to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Patrick W. Wallace II to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 12 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Shelia Nixon Reeves to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Jonathon Doyle Lee and Carley Anne Keller to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 5, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Cassandra F. Reed to First Guaranty Mortgage, Lot 25, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

*Bobby J. Fuller and Kimberly B. Fuller to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 24, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

*Hunt Klaus Gilliland and Lindsey P. Gilliland to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Gabrielle Lewis Harvey and William Jared Harvey to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 58 and 59, Parkside Heights.

*Jeremy Jones and Macie Jones to JPMorgan Chase Bank, Lot 25, Choctaw Boundary.

*Elizabeth Martin Stanley and Daniel Nelson Stanley to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 228, Oak Park No. 5.

*Shermeaka Watson to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Roy V. Robinson Jr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher Martin Shackelford to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 60, Oak Park No. 1.

 

 Marriage Licenses

*Zachary Ryan Sumrall, 28, Vicksburg, to Taylor Nicole Jones, 26, Vicksburg.

*Dylan Michael McDaniel, 23, Louisiana, to Kaylee Brieann Parker, 21, Louisiana.

