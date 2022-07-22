Ella Mae McCaskill

Ella Mae (Miss Mack) McCaskill passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 92.

Ella was born in Vicksburg, MS on February 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Pete Skinner and Ailene Burham Skinner. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for Super Jr. for 25 years and was known as Mrs. Mack. She was a member of Porters Chapel Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Rawls “Mack” McCaskill, son Kyle McCaskill and sisters Myrtle Garner, Dora Norwood, Bonnie Foote and Frances Warner.

She is survived by her sons Jimmy Townsend (Kay), Tony Townsend (Tanya), John McCaskill and Mac Moore McCaskill (Cathy) daughters Gail Johnson and Anne Southern, sisters Mary Ellen Hazzelrigg and Freda Irwin, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home officiated by Dr. Bob Ford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Townsend, Jason Vines, Michael Johnson, Daniel Newman, Nathan McCaskill and Jordan Pipes.