O.A. Rip Hoxie, Sr. 

Rip Hoxie, Sr., 82, passed from this life July 21, 2022, at Merit Health Medical Center, Vicksburg, MS. He was born in Vicksburg, MS, February 6, 1940, to Albert Lehan Hoxie and Virginia Logue Hoxie.

He grew up working on a dairy farm alongside his mother. Rip worked as an engineer with Illinois Central Railroad and as a real estate broker for 30 years. He began training Karate in 1976 in Greenville, MS and later taught in Vicksburg, Jackson and Biloxi.

In 2005, Rip was ordained an Anglican minister and he loved talking about the Lord. He served as a Chaplin in Mississippi prisons.

His hobbies were golf and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and two sisters. Rip is survived by two sisters, Jean Hoxie Ponder and Linda Powell; four children, Rip Hoxie, Jr. (Stacy), Bill Hoxie (Cathy), Virginia Hoxie Pond (Chris) and Taylor Hoxie Mardis; seven grandchildren, Christopher Hoxie, Ryan Hoxie, Hallie Elizabeth Hoxie, Sarah Elizabeth Hoxie, Zach Hoxie, Daniel Tyson and Arabella Mardis; and one great-grandson, Ethan Hoxie. Arabella stole his heart. He is also survived by other loving family members and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 25 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.