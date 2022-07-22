Vicksburg Convention Center unveils new website for 25th anniversary

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) officially unveiled a new look for its website during Thursday’s Ritz on the River event.

The sleek new design was a collaborative project with Thomas Peters of VenuWorks Corporate and the VCC team.

“We thought with the 25th anniversary we should give the website a fresh new look to go with the new carpet coming later this year,” Erin Southard, VCC Executive Director said. “It’s been an exciting time at the Convention Center celebrating 25 years with all of our activities, and now we will have a new look to kick off for the next 25 years. We are so grateful to have a city board and community that’s so supportive of what we do and willing to help bring us to the next level for our clients.”

In addition to the new look, current and potential clients will be able to use the all-new VenuPlan portal provided by VenuWorks.

This gives planners, brides and corporate clients another option for requesting proposals. It is more user-friendly and will aid any new client wanting more information from the team.

According to a news release from VCC, “The VCC team is always working to make event planning easier for our clients. We take pride in going beyond expectations to provide top-quality entertainment and events for the community.”

For more information, please contact Erin Southard (erinp@vicksburg.org) at 601-630-2929.