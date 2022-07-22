Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for drug possession, multiple thefts and frauds reported

The Vicksburg Police Department made one arrest for narcotics possession and responded to reports of a stolen mini-bike, stolen cellphones and fraudulent checks that occurred between Tuesday and Thursday.

One arrested for drug possession

Lance Maniel, 41 of Vicksburg, was arrested by investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department’s Narcotics Division following a traffic stop at 12:11 p.m. on Thursday.

Maniel was found to be in possession of approximately 1.79 grams of crack cocaine. Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, Maniel received a $35,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Stolen iPhone and credit card

Officers responded to Home Depot at 50 Halls Ferry Park Road in reference to a theft at 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim reported someone stole their iPhone 13 valued at $1,300 and a Mutual Credit Union debit card. The case is currently under investigation.

Shotgun and cell phone stolen from home

Officers responded to an address on Morgan Lane in reference to a residential burglary at 10:43 a.m. on Tuesday.

The resident stated someone entered the house by forcing open the back door and stole a Smith and Wesson single-shot shotgun and a Samsung cell phone. The value of the missing items is approximately $750. The case is currently under investigation.

Rifle stolen from home

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hillside Drive in reference to a residential burglary at 3:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim stated someone gained entry to the house by removing a window air conditioner unit and stole a rifle worth $557. The case is currently under investigation.

Mini-bike stolen from Tractor Supply

Officers responded to a security alarm at Tractor Supply at 1800 Frontage Road at 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers noticed one of the yellow cables securing merchandise on display in front of the store had been cut. It was determined that a black Coleman Trail mini-bike valued at $799.99 was missing. The case is currently under investigation.

Fraudulent check written

Officers were dispatched to 601 Sports, 3500 Pemberton Square Blvd., in reference to fraud at 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

The complainant stated a check written to a vendor in the amount of $552.61 had been copied with the payee’s name changed. The amount was changed to $20,000. The case is currently under investigation.

Victim attempts to cash fraudulent check

Officers responded to an address on McAuley Drive in reference to fraud at 4:11 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim reported someone gave her a $1350 check in return for the same amount in cash. The victim stated she was notified by her bank that the check was fraudulent. The case is currently under investigation.