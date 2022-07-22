Who’s Hot

Published 3:15 pm Friday, July 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Former Warren Central and Hinds Community College baseball star Beau Wallace has been elected to the Mississippi Baseball Congress Hall of Fame.

Wallace now plays for the Hattiesburg Black Sox, one of the top amateur baseball teams in the country. He has also played professionally in the minor league organizations of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers.

Wallace will be inducted into the MBC Hall of Fame Saturday at 5 p.m., at Mississippi College’s Frierson Field in Clinton, during the organization’s state tournament.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Sports

Coach Prime bringing attention, growth to the SWAC

Who’s Hot

“Blue Tongue” is next deer disease to watch out for

VWAA hands control of its baseball league to Sports Force Parks

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you support surveillance cameras in the city of Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...