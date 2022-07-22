Former Warren Central and Hinds Community College baseball star Beau Wallace has been elected to the Mississippi Baseball Congress Hall of Fame.

Wallace now plays for the Hattiesburg Black Sox, one of the top amateur baseball teams in the country. He has also played professionally in the minor league organizations of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers.

Wallace will be inducted into the MBC Hall of Fame Saturday at 5 p.m., at Mississippi College’s Frierson Field in Clinton, during the organization’s state tournament.