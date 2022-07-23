Vicksburg Police report Johnny Sims IV missing

Published 5:31 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department has released a notice of a missing person.

Johnny Sims IV, 26 of Vicksburg, is a Black male who is 6’1’’ in height and weighs 170 pounds.

Sims was last seen Wednesday, July 20, around 9:54 a.m. at 345 Bayou Blvd., wearing a yellow shirt. According to a bulletin released by VPD, he is of a slim build with his hair styled in dreadlocks.

Sims has several tattoos on his arms and chest, including “Keisha,” which is tattooed on his inner right forearm.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Sims are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

