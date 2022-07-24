OUTLOOK: SHARING THE LUV: For the Luv of Chicken Salad scoops out a niche in Vicksburg

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Spurred on by the entrepreneurial success of friends, Caroline DeRossette decided she would try her hand at starting a business.

Like others, DeRossette was experiencing the rising cost of everything from gas to groceries. She knew, as a single mother with two daughters, that if she didn’t come up with a way to supplement her income from the chemical plant in Tallulah where she worked, cutbacks would be inevitable.

Therefore, after having a conversation with her youngest daughter, Mageigh, she decided being a business owner was something she wanted to try. And she knew just where to set up shop: Parish Waterfowl Co. at 1100 Washington St.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“One day, I was as taking my youngest daughter to my mom’s house because I was going to be working nights that week, and on the way there I told Mageigh, my youngest, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I sold my chicken salad in Brad and Callie’s store?” DeRossette said. “And she (Magiegh) was like, ‘Yeah that would be so cool. It’s so good. Everyone would love it.'”

Being friends with Brad and Callie Eldridge, owners of Parish Waterfowl Co., DeRossette said, she had witnessed the couple’s success with their downtown Vicksburg business and it inspired her to consider starting a business of her own.

“It opened my eyes to the fact that I could do something like that, even if it’s something small,” she said.

Later in the evening after dropping her daughter at her mother’s, DeRossette said she texted Callie and pitched her idea.

“I sent Callie this pretty lengthy message about how inspiring it had been to watch them come from just a small idea into bringing everything to fruition at their store,” DeRossette said, and then she asked the Eldridges if they liked chicken salad — and if they would be open to her selling her chicken salad out of the store’s coffee shop.

“Immediately, (Callie) was absolutely like ‘Yes, that would be awesome,’” DeRossette said.

This conversation occurred in April of this year, and since then DeRossette said her brand, For the Luv of Chicken Salad, has “taken off.”

Named after her oldest daughter, DeRossette’s original recipe is the Crawley’s Classic. She has since added The Mags, named after her youngest, which features pickles, fruit and pecans, and the Hottie Holly, named for her “hot friend.”

DeRossette said the Hottie Holly is on the spicey side and if you want to turn the heat up even more, there is the DeRo’s, which is named for her brother.

And so far, sales have been good, DeRossette said.

The first two days in the cooler at Parish it sold out, and then DeRossette said she had people starting to contact her wanting to know how they could get larger orders.

“I had no idea it was going to jump off like this, so I was not prepared in the least. I didn’t have bulk-size menus or pricing, so I had to get to work. Because this is my time, I thought,” DeRossette said.

For the Luv of Chicken Salad is sold at Parish Waterfowl Co., 1100 Washington St. DeRossette said she makes deliveries there twice a week. Special-order deliveries for people living in Vicksburg, Tallulah and Delhi, La., are available once a week.

For more information, visit fortheluvofchickensalad.godaddysites.com/contact-us, call 318-434-2399 or email fortheluvofchickensalad@gmail.com.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Tamela Strong-Foster is passionate about helping others

VICKSBURG TO GUATEMALA: Local church volunteers bring help, care, gospel to village

Vicksburg Police report Johnny Sims IV missing

Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for drug possession, multiple thefts and frauds reported

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you support surveillance cameras in the city of Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...