VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Tamela Strong-Foster is passionate about helping others

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Tamela Strong-Foster, who volunteers with A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). A Group of Concerned Citizens is a local non-profit organization that aims to serve and promote the well-being of the community with its many projects, such as the Vaccinations and School Supply drive that took place July 16 at the Vicksburg Mall. Strong-Foster is from Vicksburg but was raised in Oak Ridge, Miss. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES), Daughter of Isis (DOI), Ladies of Circle of Perfection (LOCOP), Kappa Epsilon Psi (KEY) and founding member of A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). Strong-Foster is the mother of two grown sons, Dominique and DeMarcquette Foster, and she proudly served in the United States Army.

How long have you been volunteering?

For over 20 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

One of my favorite memories while volunteering was helping a single mother get Christmas presents, school supplies and school clothes.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Please do it. It’s such a wonderful feeling when volunteering. It is a passion of mine and an honor to volunteer, and to see the joy and gratitude of the ones you are serving readily lights up my heart and soul.

What are your tasks while volunteering?

Whatever is asked of me at the moment. No task is too small.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I am a part of numerous organizations and have learned that helping others brings me so much joy — and that I should never judge a book by its cover. Everyone deserves to be loved and respected.

