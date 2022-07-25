Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues alert for missing Hinds County teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, of Terry in Hinds County.

Williams is described as a 15-year-old black female, 5’7’’ in height, weighing 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, curly hair.

She was last seen Sunday, July 24, at about 11 a.m. near Interstate 55 North, wearing a blue t-shirt, black tights and black shoes.

Williams may be accompanied by an unknown black male and a black female.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.