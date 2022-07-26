A Celebration of Life will be held for Adrian Sean Jackson on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Travelers Rest Baptist Church. Adrian will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Sean was preceded in death by his father, Tyree Jackson; maternal grandparents, Elmer Durrell and Willie Mae Harris Durrell; paternal grandparents, Tyree Fields and Thelma Jackson; aunts, Evelyn Kay Jackson and Bonnie Richardson Boyd; uncles, George Durrell and Elmer Durrell, Jr.; and cousins, Allen Williams, Terry Williams, and Angie Jackson.

Sean leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Patricia Durrell Hunt; and step-father, Elijah C. Hunt, Jr.; uncle, James Jackson; aunts, Margaret Richardson, Charlene Hunt Squire, Carolyn Hunt (Rickey) Holden, Samantha Hunt (Titus) Robinson, Paula Hunt, Donna Hunt Moore and Cesia (Victor) Hunt as well as a host of family and friends, which includes the Hunt, Durrell, and Harris families.

Adrian Sean Jackson transitioned on July 19, 2022, at the age of 48.