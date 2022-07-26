Mr. Anthony “BaBa” D. Nash, Sr. passed away on July 24, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi at the age of 49.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Evangelist Emma Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Ingleside Church Cemetery in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.