Frances D. Branning of Vicksburg died peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home. She was 94 years of age.

Frances was born in 1927, the first child of Harvey E. and Arlin E. Daves, and grew up in the Choctaw and Montgomery County Mississippi area. She earned her Associate’s Degree from Holmes Junior College in Goodman, Mississippi.

She married Wiley Pat Liston in 1949 and the two eventually moved to Vicksburg around 1957. Pat Liston lost his life in an airplane crash in 1967 and in 1969 Frances married Jack Branning who preceded her in death in November 2021 after 53 years of marriage.

Frances was a noted citizen of Vicksburg, active in civic affairs and business. This included her work with the Miss Mississippi Pageant, the local PTA and fashion modeling. She even earned her Student Pilot’s License in 1964, making two solo take offs and landings. In addition, she devoted her time to homemaking and caring for her family as well as playing piano for her church during a period of time when she and Jack lived at Eagle Lake. She was known for her generosity and loved hosting large family gatherings. Her sister Faye is quoted as having said of Frances, “She showed love to us in so many ways. God surely blessed me with a wonderful big sister. I will miss our conversations so much, but I know she is well and in a much better place in Heaven with her heavenly Father.”

Mrs. Branning is survived by her two children, Ricky Liston (Gail) of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and Sharon Karel (Jim) of Vicksburg, as well as by her stepchildren Ross Branning (Joy) of Brandon and Patti Walker (James Earl) of Madison. Together, she and Jack had eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Faye Dudley of Austin, Texas and Patsy Funches of Cantonment, Florida.

She was predeceased by her Brother, Jimmy Daves and her Grandson, Richard Grey Liston.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., both at First Baptist Church in Vicksburg. This will immediately be followed by interment at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg. Pallbearers will be Christian Branning, Ted Holman, Derek Walker, Allen Karel, Patrick Karel and Seth Liston.

Those who wish to make memorials are encouraged to consider First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS, 39180.