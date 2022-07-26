Funeral services for Gloria Jean Noble, 73, who died Monday, July 25, at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, MS, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2022, at Welcome Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the McCay Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

For more information or to order flowers, visit our web page @thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com.