Mrs. Irene Leola Smith Mayfield passed away on July 21, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 84. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11am on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Gregory Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.