Louis Bell

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Louis Bell on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Greater Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. Louis will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Andrew Bell, Sr., Roberta Brown Bell and 8 siblings.

Louis leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Rachel Shelton Bell, one daughter, Lisa( Patrick) Bell Brown and two grandchildren, Patrice (Jacques) Bell Odom and Rashard Bell, one brother Otis Bell and a host of family and friends including the Shelton and Robinson Families.

 

Louis Bell transitioned on July 25, 2022, at the age of 77.

