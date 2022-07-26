Mr. Shawn R. Sims, the son of Joyce Dean Sims and Roger Swims was born April 4, 1974, in Warren County, Mississippi. He passed away July 19, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was 48.

Shawn confessed Christ at an early age at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by Reverend R. L. Miller.

He was educated in the Vicksburg Public School System and attended Job Corps. He worked as an automotive technician in the State of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, JaShekia Scott; maternal grandparents, Willie Mae Jones Sims and Charlie Sims and his half-sister, Neva LaFaye Swims.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Dean Sims; father, Roger Swims; sons, Marquise Holmes, Maliq Holmes, and Delvin Sonley; daughters, Kierra Sims, and JaShawna Sims; brother, Eric Rishard (Maya) Sims; special friend, Tabitha Watson; half-brothers, Dennis (Jamie) Carter, David (Hope) Carter, Jarrad Harris, Rodland Swims and half-sister, Jerrina (Dame) Roundtree; five grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Shawn’s loves were Christ, his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

Funeral Services will be held at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mincer Minor, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and at the church on July 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.