5-year-old reported missing from Hinds County

Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Skylar Brent of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, three-foot eight-inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, pony-tailed hair.

Brent was last seen Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m. near the 100 block of Holly Hill Drive in Jackson. She may be accompanied by her mother.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Skylar Brent, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

