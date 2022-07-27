June Meacham Hill passed away on July 23, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 27, 1935, in Vicksburg, MS, the oldest child of Kemper Meacham, Sr. and Hedy Hunt Meacham. June had a wonderful childhood in Vicksburg growing up around many relatives in the Meacham and Hunt families.

She had a remarkable memory and entertained her family for hours recalling family history. She was a proud member of the 1953 class of Carr Central High School. She also attended Mississippi State College for Women (MSCW).

June loved her Savior, Jesus, and her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very active in Sorrento Baptist Church in Sorrento, LA and First Baptist Church of Decatur, AL. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School to adults and children. She taught preschool for 5 years and was a substitute teacher at St. Amant Elementary School.

One of June’s favorite pastimes was music. She loved music and spent hours listening to all genres of music, from classical to rock to gospel. She would even discuss music and musicians with her grandchildren. She was known for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. She loved cooking and preparing food for others. She also loved to travel. She and her husband, Jim, loved the Smokey Mountains and loved visiting all of the places their children lived. She also traveled to Costa Rica, Okinawa, Iceland and experienced a Mediterranean cruise.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hill, grandson, Richard Allen Jones II, parents, brother, Kemper Meacham, Jr., and her beloved grandmother, Jennie Kemper Meacham.

June is survived by her children, USNDC Capt. James Michael Hill (Amelia) of Portsmouth, VA; daughters Hedy Pickering (Ray) of Decatur, AL; and Karen Smith (Walter) of Marietta, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary Jones, Tyler Smith, Miranda Sanford (Josh), Kellyn Brand (Mark), and T. J. Pickering.

Visitation will be held this Saturday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home in Vicksburg, MS, with Graveside Service to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be her three grandsons, as well as Josh Sanford, Mark Brand, and family friend Luke Robert. Honorary pallbearers are her niece, Deborah Lowery, and nephews, Sidney A. Meacham, Ken Meacham, Kevin Meacham and Trey Meacham. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Decatur, AL on Thursday, August 18, at 1 p.m.

Her family would like to thank the nurses, caretakers, and staff at Riverside Assisted Living and Decatur Home Care and Hospice of The Valley for all of their loving kindness while taking care of Mom. Also, the family is very thankful to Dr. Adnon Seljuki, Dr. Lobo and his staff, and Decatur Morgan Hospital and two special nurses Phyllis and Yolanda for all of the wonderful care during the past few years. The family would also like to thank Keiara Peoples for being such a wonderful sitter to Mom during the last 2 weeks of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Acts 1:8 missions offering at First Baptist Church in Decatur, AL.