LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vicksburg got its boogie on at Ritz on the River 2022

Dear Editor,

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many organizations and individuals that supported the 9th Annual Ritz on the River — A Night of Motown Soul.

The performance by the Phunky Monkeys was simply amazing and had the dance floor full for every single song. With a portion of the proceeds going to Friends of the Vicksburg Animal Shelter, it really showcased how much our city cares. The groovy styles and old-school glamour of the night were so fun to witness from all the attendees. Ritz really brings the community together.

We would like to give praise to the numerous sponsors, volunteers and attendees who made this event such a glamourous night. Ritz on the River sponsors include: Mutual Credit Union, Ameristar Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Vicksburg, Ergon, Lindsay Dedeaux-State Farm, Keller-Williams-Julie Patton Johnson, Vicksburg Convalescent Home, Waterview Casino, Visit Vicksburg, City of Vicksburg (Mayor Flaggs, Alderman Mayfield and Alderman Monsour), Cannon of Vicksburg, Guaranty Bank & Trust, May & Company, Pafford Emergency Services Inc., RiverHills Bank, Riverwalk Casino, Robyn Lea State Farm, Southern Hospitality Services, Terry Services, The Ivy Place, The Mulberry and The Vicksburg Post.

The community volunteers that were willing to give of their time to assist in helping the event run smoothly include Carolyn Allen, Melanie Allen, Ja’Leyah Beeman, Kennadi Blassingame, Braylon Brown, Lauren Butler, Abigail DeJesus, Tiffiney DeJesus, JaRon Johnson Jr., JaVeon Johnson, Becky King, Noah Taylor, Toni Taylor, Beverly Steward, Ginger & Smokey Kelly.

Much appreciation goes to the set-up assistance from our friends Lionel Johnson and John Shorter with the City of Vicksburg Community Service Department.

An extra special thanks to The Mulberry and Southern Hospitality Services for furnishing the rooms for our meeting planners that were in attendance.

Ritz on the River was a fantastic evening and the VCC looks forward to celebrating Ritz’s 10th Anniversary in 2023 with many fun surprises in store.

Sincerely,

Erin Southard

Executive Director

Vicksburg Convention Center