Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday begins this weekend

Published 4:23 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Tatyana Ross

Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday is here, and from July 29 to 30 special items will be available free of state sales tax.

Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday is traditionally a time to stock up on clothing, school supplies and other miscellaneous items needed throughout the school year. However, not all items are eligible to be tax-free, whether it refers to the item or the price.

Eligible items include:

  • Backpacks
  • Belts and hats
  • Coats and jackets
  • Jeans and pants
  • Socks and tennis shoes
  • Sweaters and shirts
  • School supplies (such as crayons, scissors, pens, pencils and calculators)
  • School uniforms
  • Undergarments

Items that cost $100 or more are subject to the state sales tax.  

Ineligible items include:

  • Accessories (belt buckles, hair clips, jewelry, handkerchiefs and watches) 
  • handbags
  • briefcases
  • wallets 
  • Electronics (laptops, tablets, and phones) 
  • Sports Equipment (football pads, helmets, baseball pants and cleats)

Online purchases are waived as long as the order was placed and paid for during the Sales Tax Holiday, and the items are eligible. 

