Brad Argle Pennington, 32, passed away on July 21, 2022. Brad was born on November 15, 1989, to Argle Pennington and Yvonne Mitchell. He attended school at Porters Chapel Academy where he was a standout athlete and a great friend to everyone. He married his best friend, Jordan Fisher Pennington and together that had a beautiful son, Westin Lane. Brad was an incredible husband and father. His son Westin was his world. He and his family attended Midway Church of Christ.

Brad was predeceased by his grandparents Junior and Penny Stubbs and Elbert and Virginia Case.

In addition to his wife, Jordan and son, Westin, Brad is survived by his parents Argle Pennington and Yvonne Mitchell; brother Argle Pennington, Jr.; sisters Layla Dollar, Susie Wilmot (Webb) and Sally Smith; nieces Julia Smith, Katelyn Cox, and Chloe Dollar; nephews Benton Cox, Ethan Dollar, Zach Smith and Nick Smith; father and mother-in-law Andy and Vickie Fisher; and sister-in-law Delaney Fisher.

Brad was one-of-a-kind. He was loved deeply by so many and will be tremendously missed by us all.

Pallbearers will be Devin Case, Will Fisher, Gray Hales, Lake McWhorter, Nick Mitchell, Mike Patterson, David Prine, David Reed, Austin Sills, Mason Sollie, Jared Soverns and Luke Willis.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Utica Christian Church. An additional visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service to follow. Burial will be at the Utica cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a GoFundMe click here that has been set up for the education expenses of Brad’s three-year-old son Westin.

