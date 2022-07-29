Warren County Land Records July 18 to July 25

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 18 to July 25.

Warranty Deeds

*P.B. & J. Investments LLC to Melissa Amos, Lot 13, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Calvin N. Ashley Sr. to Calvin Ashley Jr., Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Lots 1 to 4, Anneville Subdivision.

*Thomas B. Forbes III to Gary Reid Bishop and Kelley M. Bishop, Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Byrd Property Buyers LLC to Charles Nathaniel Bowden, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Erica Suzanne Branch to Kailyn Breanna Hasty, Lot 13, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Mark Reese Buster, Co-Administrator, and Rance H. Buster, Co-Administrator to Randa Ellen H. Buster Estate and R.H. Hunting Properties LLC, Part of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 1 East; Part of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 1 East.

*Thomas Kirwin to James Allan Byrd, Block 7, Lot 12, Katieville.

*C&M Rei LLC to Joshua Folk, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James R. Waddle to Martin V. Chaney, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Elizabeth P. Curtis to Bristol Elan Emerson and Railey Emerson, Lot 46, Camelot Estates No. 5.

*Billy D. Deen and Jeanne G. Deen to Glenn A. Denton and Theresa L. Denton, Part of Lot 7, National Park Addition.

*DLR Investment Group LLC to George Greeman, Lot 42, Wirt Adams.

*Bristol E. Emerson and Railey C. Emerson to Wyatt Pearson, Part of Section 7, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*G & M Builders Inc to Audrey Lavallis, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Karen Magruder to Brittany Summer Harvey, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kaley Madison Properties LLC to Alton Rex Miller, Part of North ½ North of Road of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Suzanne Dawsey Phipps and Burrow Scott Phipps to Claire Alexandra Kendall, Block 2, Lot 16, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

*Justin Laxson and Jennifer Laxson to Jamie Windham and Mike Windham, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Larry Taylor and Scott Thames to George G. McWilliams and Angela Diane McWilliams, Lot 6, Old River Estates.

*Mike Windham and Jamie Windham to Brian Sander and Keri Sanders, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Carolyn Annette Stokes to Paris Lane Stokes and Donna Gail Stokes, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Hugh Michael Sumrall to George Wayne Taylor, Lot 49, 50, 51, Wildwood No. 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Melissa Amos to Mortgage Research Center LLC to Veteran United Home Loans, Lot 13, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Lamar Anthony Jr. and Winnie S. Anthony to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 91, Camelot Estates No. 4.

*Robert L. Arnold and Christine E. Arnold to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

*Calvin N. Ashley Sr. to Calvin N. Ashley Jr., Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lots 1 to 4, Anneville Subdivision.

*Wendy Leigh Durrell and Jonathan Evans to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 13, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Allen M. Lundin and Nan K. Lundin to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 6, Briarwood.

*Edward Blaine Snazelle and Teri Tyson Snazelle to BankPlus, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Joshua James Bell to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Charles Nathaniel Bowden to Byrd Property Buyers LLC, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*James Allan Byrd to Mortgage Access Group, Block 7, Lot 12, Katieville.

*Susan Dianne Copes and Lawrence E. Copes to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Glenn A. Denton and Theresa L. Denton to Fidelity Bank, Block 4, Lot 7, National Park Addition.

*Bristol Elan Emerson and Railey Emerson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 46, Camelot Estates No. 5.

*Phillip Fortenberry and Sandra N. Fortenberry to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Willow Wood Estates No. 1.

*Jeremiah J. Jones and Rebecca Jones to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 19, Lake Park Estates No. 2.

*Freddie Porter Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 47, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

*Brittany Summer Harvey to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kailyn Breanna Hasty to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 11, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Matthew C. Nolan to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Claire Alexandra Kendall to Trustmark National Bank, Block 2, Lot 16, Maywood Terrace No. 3.

*Audrey Lavallis to Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*John L. Magee and Beth A. Magee to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Alton Rex Miller to Jerry L. Vines, Part of North ½ North of Road of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Newbreak Management Company LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 51-G, Sylvan Flats.

*Jody W. Wooten and Kathy R. Wooten to RiverHills Bank, Lot 99, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.

*Paris Lane Stokes and Carolyn Annette Stokes, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Shannon Lorraine White to USDA-Rural Housing Service, Block A, Lot 3, Grey Oaks Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Edward Oleary Jones, 44, Vicksburg, to Letrise Enell Purnell, 52, Winona, Miss.

*Curtis Myles Carter, 32, Vicksburg, to Tameka Rose Stewart, 39, Vicksburg.

*Reid Malcolm Sampey, 44, Vicksburg, to Jennifer Lynn Heldenbrand, 44, Vicksburg.

*Dillion Joseph Nevels, 24, Mississippi, to Bello Erica Paola Brito, 22, Acapulco.

*Mark Anthony Stevens, 56, Mississippi, to Gail Elaine Simmons, 65, California.

*John William Minor, 51, Mississippi, to Candance Miyori Macon, 35, Mississippi.

*Russell Dewayne Glover, 56, Alabama, to Cassandra Rogers Glover, 54, Mississippi.