Warren County Land Records July 18 to July 25

Published 10:38 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 18 to July 25.

 

Warranty Deeds

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

*P.B. & J. Investments LLC to Melissa Amos, Lot 13, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Calvin N. Ashley Sr. to Calvin Ashley Jr., Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Lots 1 to 4, Anneville Subdivision.

*Thomas B. Forbes III to Gary Reid Bishop and Kelley M. Bishop, Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Byrd Property Buyers LLC to Charles Nathaniel Bowden, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Erica Suzanne Branch to Kailyn Breanna Hasty, Lot 13, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Mark Reese Buster, Co-Administrator, and Rance H. Buster, Co-Administrator to Randa Ellen H. Buster Estate and R.H. Hunting Properties LLC, Part of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 1 East; Part of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 1 East.

*Thomas Kirwin to James Allan Byrd, Block 7, Lot 12, Katieville.

*C&M Rei LLC to Joshua Folk, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James R. Waddle to Martin V. Chaney, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Elizabeth P. Curtis to Bristol Elan Emerson and Railey Emerson, Lot 46, Camelot Estates No. 5.

*Billy D. Deen and Jeanne G. Deen to Glenn A. Denton and Theresa L. Denton, Part of Lot 7, National Park Addition.

*DLR Investment Group LLC to George Greeman, Lot 42, Wirt Adams.

*Bristol E. Emerson and Railey C. Emerson to Wyatt Pearson, Part of Section 7, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*G & M Builders Inc to Audrey Lavallis, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Karen Magruder to Brittany Summer Harvey, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kaley Madison Properties LLC to Alton Rex Miller, Part of North ½ North of Road of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Suzanne Dawsey Phipps and Burrow Scott Phipps to Claire Alexandra Kendall, Block 2, Lot 16, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

*Justin Laxson and Jennifer Laxson to Jamie Windham and Mike Windham, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Larry Taylor and Scott Thames to George G. McWilliams and Angela Diane McWilliams, Lot 6, Old River Estates.

*Mike Windham and Jamie Windham to Brian Sander and Keri Sanders, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Carolyn Annette Stokes to Paris Lane Stokes and Donna Gail Stokes, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Hugh Michael Sumrall to George Wayne Taylor, Lot 49, 50, 51, Wildwood No. 1.

 

Deeds of Trust 

*Melissa Amos to Mortgage Research Center LLC to Veteran United Home Loans, Lot 13, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Lamar Anthony Jr. and Winnie S. Anthony to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 91, Camelot Estates No. 4.

*Robert L. Arnold and Christine E. Arnold to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

*Calvin N. Ashley Sr. to Calvin N. Ashley Jr., Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lots 1 to 4, Anneville Subdivision.

*Wendy Leigh Durrell and Jonathan Evans to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 13, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Allen M. Lundin and Nan K. Lundin to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 6, Briarwood.

*Edward Blaine Snazelle and Teri Tyson Snazelle to BankPlus, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Joshua James Bell to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Charles Nathaniel Bowden to Byrd Property Buyers LLC, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*James Allan Byrd to Mortgage Access Group, Block 7, Lot 12, Katieville.

*Susan Dianne Copes and Lawrence E. Copes to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Glenn A. Denton and Theresa L. Denton to Fidelity Bank, Block 4, Lot 7, National Park Addition.

*Bristol Elan Emerson and Railey Emerson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 46, Camelot Estates No. 5.

*Phillip Fortenberry and Sandra N. Fortenberry to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Willow Wood Estates No. 1.

*Jeremiah J. Jones and Rebecca Jones to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 19, Lake Park Estates No. 2.

*Freddie Porter Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 47, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

*Brittany Summer Harvey to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kailyn Breanna Hasty to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 11, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Matthew C. Nolan to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Claire Alexandra Kendall to Trustmark National Bank, Block 2, Lot 16, Maywood Terrace No. 3.

*Audrey Lavallis to Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*John L. Magee and Beth A. Magee to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Alton Rex Miller to Jerry L. Vines, Part of North ½ North of Road of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Newbreak Management Company LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 51-G, Sylvan Flats.

*Jody W. Wooten and Kathy R. Wooten to RiverHills Bank, Lot 99, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.

*Paris Lane Stokes and Carolyn Annette Stokes, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Shannon Lorraine White to USDA-Rural Housing Service, Block A, Lot 3, Grey Oaks Subdivision.

 

Marriage Licenses

*Edward Oleary Jones, 44, Vicksburg, to Letrise Enell Purnell, 52, Winona, Miss.

*Curtis Myles Carter, 32, Vicksburg, to Tameka Rose Stewart, 39, Vicksburg.

*Reid Malcolm Sampey, 44, Vicksburg, to Jennifer Lynn Heldenbrand, 44, Vicksburg.

*Dillion Joseph Nevels, 24, Mississippi, to Bello Erica Paola Brito, 22, Acapulco.

*Mark Anthony Stevens, 56, Mississippi, to Gail Elaine Simmons, 65, California.

*John William Minor, 51, Mississippi, to Candance Miyori Macon, 35, Mississippi.

*Russell Dewayne Glover, 56, Alabama, to Cassandra Rogers Glover, 54, Mississippi.

More News

Vicksburg board delays advertising new animal shelter for bids

Mike Chaney calls for UMMC, Blue Cross & Blue Shield to ‘immediately settle dispute’

Hosemann addresses Neshoba County Fair, announces re-election bid and discusses pro-child policies

VICKSBURG FACTS: Evelyn Preer, Vicksburg’s first Black movie star

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg’s youth curfew have been extended?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...